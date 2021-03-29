Imports Of Top Rubber Glove Maker Halted Over Forced Labor

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that customs personnel will begin seizing disposable glove imports made by the world's largest rubber glove producer, Top Glove Corp. Bhd., over forced labor concerns. The announcement follows a CBP notice published earlier in the Federal Register that accused the Malaysian firm of using labor from inmates, or forced or indentured labor, in the production of its rubber gloves. "Today's forced labor finding is the result of a monthslong CBP investigation aimed at preventing goods made by modern slavery from entering U.S. commerce," Troy Miller, the senior official performing the duties of the CBP...

