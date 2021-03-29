Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Employment Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Employment Editorial Advisory Board are: Rebecca L. Baker, Bracewell LLP Rebecca Baker, Bracewell's labor and employment practice chair, counsels and represents employers in all aspects of the employment relationship. Her experience includes matters involving wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower protection, wage and hour issues, employment and noncompetition agreements, occupational safety and health, and labor and employment issues implicated in business transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS