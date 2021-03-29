NY Judge Scolded For Facebook Photos In Cop Uniform

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct said Monday it formally admonished a local judge for posting to Facebook photos of himself in a police officer's uniform, actions the commission said call his objectivity into question in cases involving law enforcement. Justice John R. Peck of Ontario County's Gorham Town Court, a former police officer, prominently displayed two pictures of himself in July wearing an Ontario County Sheriff's uniform, the commission's 11-member panel said. Justice Peck also posted a message expressing his personal appreciation for police officers. The commission previously cautioned him in April 2019 for a Facebook post that...

