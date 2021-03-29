Mo. Pot Regulator Asks Court To Toss License Award

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Missouri's medical marijuana regulator has asked a state court to toss an administrative commission's decision to award a company a medical cannabis cultivation license after a failed application, saying the administrative reviewers overstepped their authority. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a petition filed Wednesday, urged a state circuit court to toss a February decision by the Administrative Hearing Commission to grant the license to Heya Excello Cultivation LLC after the state had denied the application. The DHSS said the commission's decision is "arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable," "a violation of constitutional provisions," and "involves an abuse of discretion,"...

