Mylan Gets PTAB To Invalidate Sanofi Injector Patent

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a Sanofi-Aventis injector pen patent in a challenge from Mylan, saying it was obvious in light of two earlier patents and a patent application. A three-judge panel on Friday said that Mylan proved its argument that the challenged claims in the Sanofi patent — U.S. Patent No. RE47,614 — were not actually patentable. Specifically, the panel said the patent was obvious in light of a patent application referred to as Burren and a pair of patents referred to as Venezia and de Gennes. The panel said it was swayed by Mylan's argument that...

