Optum's $13.8B Change Healthcare Buy Under DOJ Scrutiny

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division will be further scrutinizing UnitedHealth Group affiliate Optum's plan to absorb Change Healthcare in a deal worth about $13.8 billion, Change disclosed in an investor filing Friday. According to Change's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, DOJ staffers submitted a so-called second request for information March 24, a move that automatically pauses the 30-day review clock by which antitrust enforcers would otherwise have to take action to contest a deal or let it go through. "The parties have been working cooperatively with the DOJ and will continue to do so," Change said. The companies...

