Employees Say Pot Grower Axed Them Out Of Retaliation

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two former employees allege in a new lawsuit that a Michigan cannabis grower fired them for threatening to blow the whistle on unlawful payroll practices. In an action filed Friday in Michigan federal court, Nick Humphrey and Chris Ravey claim that Lansing-based medical marijuana cultivator HG Lansing LLC and its principal, Thomas Saad Jr., tried to sidestep state regulations governing cannabis workers and stiff workers out of overtime pay. According to the Fair Labor Standards Act complaint, Saad set up a separate company called Independent Staffing & Consulting LLC to serve as the official employer "on paper" for workers at HG...

