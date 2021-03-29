Proskauer Drives Atlas Holdings To $3.1B PE Fund

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Atlas Holdings LLC, represented by Proskauer Rose LLP, has wrapped up its fourth private equity fund after amassing $3.1 billion in just about five months of fundraising, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity firm said Monday. The fund, called Atlas Capital Resources IV LP, started raising capital in November 2020 and is holding a first and final close after hitting its hard cap, according to a statement. Atlas targets majority investments in companies that are under "financial or operational stress." It invests across a number of industries, including automotive, building materials and construction services and food manufacturing and distribution. Andrew Bursky, co-founder...

