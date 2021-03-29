DOL Moves To Nix Rule Making Unions Detail Trusts' Finances

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said Monday it will nix a rule making larger unions detail the finances of strike funds, apprenticeship plans and certain other trusts they have stakes in, reversing course on a Trump administration initiative to expand union oversight. The DOL said it will issue a regulatory notice proposing to rescind the March 2020 rule, which makes unions with $250,000 or more in annual receipts file reports known as Form T-1 detailing their trusts as defined by the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act. The DOL will not make unions submit the forms while the rescission plays out, the...

