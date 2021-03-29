McDonald's Taps Boston Scientific Atty As New GC

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- McDonald's announced Monday that the fast food giant has appointed a Boston Scientific Corp. attorney as its new general counsel and corporate secretary. Desiree Ralls-Morrison will oversee McDonald's global legal operations and corporate governance from the chain's headquarters in Chicago, the company said. Her first day is April 26. "McDonald's role in communities is known throughout the world, and I am proud and humbled to be joining a company with such an immense impact," Ralls-Morrison said in a statement. The corporate general counsel seat opened up at McDonald's last year after the company's previous legal head retired due to illness. Jerome...

