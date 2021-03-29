ROSS Can't Toss Suit That Claims It Stole Westlaw Content

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Legal research startup ROSS Intelligence can't dismiss copyright claims that it illegally copied huge swaths of Thomson Reuters' Westlaw database to create a competing service, a Delaware federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark found that Thomson Reuters cleared all the necessary hurdles required at this current stage of litigation to move forward with its claims of copyright infringement and tortious interference. In its May complaint, Thomson Reuters said ROSS used "roundabout and deceitful tactics" to gain access to Westlaw, then used automated "bots" to systematically download huge amounts of information. ROSS had argued, in its bid for dismissal,...

