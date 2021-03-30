Orlando Strikes Deal With Feds In Firefighter Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The city of Orlando has agreed to settle a U.S. Department of Justice suit alleging that an assistant fire chief endured more than two decades of discrimination and unwanted touching from her supervisor. In a consent decree filed Monday in Florida federal court, the city said it would shell out $434,140 to resolve allegations that Assistant Fire Chief Dawn Sumter faced harassment for more than 20 years, despite making multiple complaints. Sumter's attorney, Jill S. Schwartz, told Law360 in an email Tuesday that the total amount the city will pay would include "pensionable income" in addition to attorney fees and will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS