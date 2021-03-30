Enviro Groups Settle Clean Water Suit Against PPG Inc.

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Chemical manufacturer PPG Industries Inc. has agreed to get necessary permits and treat polluted water from a Pittsburgh-area waste site it owns, according to a settlement with environmental groups after nearly a decade in federal court. The settlement was announced Monday by the company and groups PennEnvironment and the Sierra Club, which sued the chemical manufacturing company under the Clean Water Act and the Resources Conservation and Recovery Act for what they alleged was decades of illegal pollution at the company's Ford City waste site 50 miles outside of the Western Pennsylvania city. According to the terms of that agreement, PPG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS