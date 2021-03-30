Watchdog Highlights Data Risks Linked To Biz Outsourcing

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 2:00 PM BST) -- Britain's financial services watchdog has told companies in the sector that they should put robust controls in place for data security and that they should tell external suppliers about their policies to make them aware of risks and regulatory expectations. The Prudential Regulation Authority said on Monday that company boards must implement a written outsourcing policy that should be aligned with its strategies on conflicts of interest and cybersecurity. Bosses should disclose this policy to the third-party providers, which they rely on for vital services such as IT, the regulatory arm of the Bank of England said. The PRA set out the supervisory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS