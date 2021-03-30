Police Warn Of Car Insurance Fraud As Lockdowns Ease

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 6:23 PM BST) -- Police and insurance fraud investigators have urged motorists preparing to return to the roads as COVID-19 lockdowns ease to resist cheap car insurance deals being sold online by criminals. City of London Police and the Insurance Fraud Bureau warned on Monday that motorists seeking to renew their policies now that lockdowns are relaxing could fall prey to fraudsters known as ghost brokers. Fresh data shows a link between a surge in scams and a return to normality as restrictions begin to be removed. Ghost brokers sell bogus insurance online while pretending to be a go-between for reputable companies. The policies, which...

