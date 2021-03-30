FCA Finalizes Rules For Pension Transfer Advice Sector

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 6:32 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority finalized guidance for financial advisers on Tuesday in an attempt to reduce the number of workers transferring their long-term savings from final benefits pension plans. The City watchdog said it is concerned that poor advice has prompted people to put their money into high-risk investment schemes, where savings are often eroded by high fees. It has published a set of guidelines for financial advisers, which the regulator hopes will drive up standards in the sector. The guidance follows a ban in October on so-called contingent fee arrangements, where advisers are not paid unless a client goes ahead with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS