EU Watchdog Fines Moody's €3.7M For Conflicts Of Interest

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 11:01 AM BST) -- Europe's markets regulator said on Tuesday that it has fined ratings giant Moody's €3.7 million ($4.3 million) for acting negligently and breaching rules on conflicts of interest when handing out ratings. Five entities of Moody's were collectively handed a penalty for breaches of the credit ratings agencies regulation, Europe's markets watchdog has said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The European Securities and Markets Authority said that five entities of Moody's were collectively handed the penalty for breaches of the credit ratings agencies regulation. The ratings agency breached rules on independence and avoiding conflicts of interest between it and the companies it assesses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS