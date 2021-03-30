EU Probes Electricity Trading Platform Over Antitrust Issues

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 5:17 PM BST) -- The European Union's executive arm said on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into whether a French power exchange has breached the bloc's antitrust laws by attempting to exclude other exchanges from the electricity trading market. The European Commission said it will investigate whether EPEX SPOT, a Paris-based trading platform that brokers electricity deals, has attempted to quash its competition in the intraday energy trading realm by restricting traders' access to some areas of the market. "Power exchanges are central to the efficient functioning of electricity markets," said Margrethe Vestager, the commission's executive vice-president in charge of competition policy. "It helps...

