Creditors Say Consulate Health 'Laundering' Claims In Ch. 11

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Creditors of bankrupt affiliates of nursing home chain Consulate Health Care are challenging the affiliates' proposed Chapter 11 financing and sale plans, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge they're a scheme to "launder" the affiliates' liabilities. In a pair of objections filed Monday, the unsecured creditors committee argued against allowing another another Consulate affiliate to make a $5 million loan to the debtors, make a credit bid based on that loan, and buy and release litigation claims, including ones related to the $258 million Medicare overbilling judgment that sent the subsidiaries into Chapter 11. "Effectively, the process contemplated by the debtors, coupled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS