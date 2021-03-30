6 More BigLaw Firms Hand Out Special Bonuses

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The list of BigLaw firms offering a pair of special bonuses this year continues to grow, with six new firms announcing plans to match what has become the industry standard, Law360 learned Tuesday. The group of firms includes Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Lowenstein Sandler LLP and White & Case LLP, which are all offering seniority-based bonuses ranging from $12,000-$64,000. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, which started the bonus wave on March 19, also confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday that it's increasing its bonuses to match that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS