Florida Family Agrees To Pay $3M To Settle FBAR Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman and her two children agreed to pay nearly $3 million to settle an Internal Revenue Service suit that claimed they failed to file foreign bank account reports for multiple years, according to court documents. A Florida federal court entered the settlement Monday involving Patsy Weatherly and children Pamela Weatherly and Todd Weatherly for a bank account in Antigua and Barbuda. The U.S. had filed a complaint in 2019 claiming Patsy kept more than $3 million in a bank account at Stanford International Bank in Antigua, and deliberately concealed her ownership of the bank holdings through a Panamanian corporation. According to...

