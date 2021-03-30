Ex-Wells Fargo In-House Attorney Joins Cadwalader

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A former senior counsel at Wells Fargo is returning to private practice as a partner at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, becoming the latest official for the major bank to find a new home at a BigLaw firm in recent months. Daniel Meade, who most recently was Wells Fargo senior vice president and managing counsel, will be a member of Cadwalader's financial regulatory practice based in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday. The move comes as the legal industry braces for increased demand for financial regulatory work as the Biden administration establishes its footprint. "Dan's arriving at a key inflection point,...

