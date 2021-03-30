A Uniform Mediation Act Primer As States Continue Adoption

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- On March 25, the Georgia House passed Senate Bill 234, which amends Title 9 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated relating to civil practice, thus substantially adopting the provisions of the Uniform Mediation Act. Upon the expected signing by Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia will become the latest jurisdiction to adopt the UMA in whole or in part, joining Hawaii, Idaho, South Dakota, Vermont, Utah, Ohio, Washington, New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and the District of Columbia. Looking ahead, practitioners can anticipate that the state rate of adoption will accelerate in light of widespread trial delays, which have led to increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS