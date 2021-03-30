NLRB Tells 4th Circ. Courts Can Enforce Voluntary Orders

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Federal appeals courts can enforce orders the National Labor Relations Board issues as part of settlements with parties accused of violating federal labor law, the board and an aluminum manufacturer told the Fourth Circuit, saying the orders impose ongoing obligations that require court action. In separate briefs filed Monday, the NLRB and Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC agreed that the appeals court has authority to rule on the NLRB's petition seeking to enforce an order stemming from a settlement it reached with the company. The settlement resolved allegations that Constellium refused to turn over information to a union representing its workers. ...

