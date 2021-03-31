Texas Senate To Consider Major Appellate Court Shake-Up

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas Senate committee will hear public comment Thursday on a controversial proposal to consolidate the state's 14 intermediate appellate courts into just seven, a move opponents have criticized as gerrymandering but that supporters say will make the courts more efficient and cure knotty court splits. A committee substitute to S.B. 11 proposes dramatic changes to the organization of the state's appellate districts: It would combine Houston's two appellate courts, merge the Dallas and Austin districts together, lasso Waco and Eastland into a division with Texarkana and Fort Worth, and move two San Antonio justices to Midland in a district that...

