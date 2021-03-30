Southern District of Florida Announces Acting US Attorney

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida has announced that first assistant U.S. attorney Juan Antonio "Tony" Gonzalez assumed the role of acting U.S. attorney in the district on Sunday, the day after the resignation of Ariana Fajardo Orshan. Gonzalez joined the office in 1998 as an assistant U.S. attorney and served in several capacities over the years, most recently as first assistant beginning in 2019. "I look forward to leading the office's dedicated lawyers and staff as we continue to enforce our federal laws and seek justice on behalf of all South Florida residents," Gonzalez said in...

