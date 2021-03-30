NM AG Aims To Block Licensing Of Nuclear Waste Facilities

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico attorney general is asking a federal court to block the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission from granting a license for two storage sites for radioactive waste in and bordering the southeast area of the state, saying the commission is overstepping its authority and colluding with the companies applying to build the facilities. In a 47-page complaint filed Monday, Attorney General Hector Balderas said the NRC appears to be working with Holtec International and Interim Storage Partners LLC by blocking comments and objections opposing the two facilities, in which each company aims to house up to hundreds of thousands of metric...

