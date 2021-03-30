Canadian Co. Still On Hook In Pa. Medical Pot Biz Blowup

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge upheld a default judgment against a company that allegedly pulled out of a deal to lock in a diversity medical marijuana license, ruling Tuesday that the defendant had failed to retain new counsel on the schedule set by the court. The decision denied Canada-based White Sheep Corporation's motion to set aside the March 2020 default judgment that it was liable for unjust enrichment and breach of contract after violating an oral agreement with Laurel Management Group LLC and its CEO, Denise Mueller. "Plaintiffs have diligently pursued their claims and invested substantial resources in advancing the litigation to...

