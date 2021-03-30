4th Circ. Says Water Act Liability Shield Blocks Mine Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit said Tuesday environmental groups can't pursue pollution-related allegations against a mining company through a Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act claim because the facility is also subject to similar Clean Water Act obligations and that law has a liability shield. A unanimous panel upheld a lower court and said a permit for Red River Coal Co.'s operations protects it from allegations by Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and other groups that sued over discharges from the now-inactive Virginia mine under the Surface Mining Act. The mine's permit, which was issued by the state, covers similar obligations under the Clean...

