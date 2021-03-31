Fisher Phillips Adds Employment Veteran To Philly Office

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Employment and labor law firm Fisher Phillips added to its Philadelphia office a seasoned attorney with nearly 20 years' experience handling employment litigation and counseling. Brian Casal continues to serve his roster of national clients from Fisher Phillips' Philadelphia office, which he brought over from his four years as a member of Cozen O'Connor. He joined the firm the last week of February, and his arrival was announced Tuesday. His addition ends a long courtship by Fisher Phillips' Philadelphia team, including managing partner Chris Stief and partner Rick Grimaldi, Casal told Law360. "Rick and Chris reached out to me six or...

