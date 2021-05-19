Pa. Justices Question Zoning Analysis In Fracking Well Fight

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- In a fight over approvals for two sets of unconventional gas wells in a Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, municipality, members of state's highest court suggested on Wednesday that local zoning officials had failed to adequately explain why they had rejected expert testimony about potential negative impacts of hydraulic fracturing. Justice Christine Donohue questioned Penn Township Zoning Hearing Board's decision to deem testimony from an expert for Protect PT — an environmental advocacy group that opposed the drilling project — as lacking sufficient credibility without outlining its rationale. "What we have is one conclusion of law dealing with [Protect PT's] evidence: it was...

