Husch Blackwell Nabs 21 Dentons Attys In Calif. Expansion

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:03 AM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP has nabbed a West Coast-based team of 21 litigators from Dentons and opened offices in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, the firm said Thursday, making it the latest BigLaw firm to expand in California this year. The announcement from the Kansas City-based firm follows San Francisco expansions from Chicago-based Jenner & Block LLP and New York-based Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, as well as U.K-based Allen & Overy LLP's recent Los Angeles debut. For Husch Blackwell, which has maintained a presence in California since opening a Sacramento office in 2018, the move marks a boost to its work in trials,...

