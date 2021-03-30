5-Atty Wilson Sonsini Patent Team Joins Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on five Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC patent attorneys, the latest in a string of hires aimed at bolstering the firm's intellectual property and life sciences practice, the firm said Tuesday. Prashant Girinath and David Steven Harburger joined as shareholders in the firm's Boston office, while Charles Andres joined as shareholder in its Washington, D.C., office, along with associates David G. Mata and Cecily Wilbanks, the firm said in a statement. Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy said in a statement the new hires come aboard "key areas where we are already strong and to...

