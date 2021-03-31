Ignoring Tugboat Noise Sinks Oil Exploration Enviro Review

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The federal government wrongly greenlit a plan for offshore oil and gas activities in southern Alaska when it authorized a set number of beluga whales in the area to be harmed without figuring in the threat posed by noisy tugboats pulling equipment, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason partially granted the Center for Biological Diversity and Cook Inletkeeper's motion for summary judgment in their suit accusing the National Marine Fisheries Service of wrongfully approving a five-year plan to allow Hilcorp Alaska LLC to do oil and gas exploration and drilling activities in Cook Inlet. The court...

