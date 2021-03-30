Calif. State Bar Files Disciplinary Action Against Tom Girardi

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar has filed a disciplinary action against disgraced trial attorney Thomas Girardi, claiming he stole roughly $2.26 million from his clients in three recent cases, lied about his actions and flagrantly violated client fund accounting rules, among other things. Filed Tuesday afternoon, the 19-page disciplinary notice provides new details about the lawsuit that single-handedly destroyed Girardi's storied career, a mass tort against Boeing on behalf of plane crash victims' relatives. It also describes two new instances in which Girardi allegedly stole money from his clients: a boat crash settlement and a pelvic mesh settlement. The notice appears to...

