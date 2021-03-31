Boiler And Machinery Insurance Can Boost Cyber Coverage

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Here's a scenario, which is probable in light of the increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks over the past year: On a Monday, production machinery throughout a facility of microchip maker XYZ Inc. suddenly halts. Equipment status terminals display a perplexing message: "PC LOAD LETTER." Seconds later, all computers and networks at the plant also cease to work. Operations at the plant resume only weeks later, after XYZ Inc. pays many millions of dollars to recover and determine that an external threat actor has compromised its network security. Due to the disruption to its supply chain and inability to meet numerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS