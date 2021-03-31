Union Says Del. Dispensary Refuses To Arbitrate Grievances

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware marijuana dispensary has refused to arbitrate a union's grievances over concerns about the company's handling of COVID-19 in the workplace and firing of four workers, the union alleged in a federal lawsuit seeking to force arbitration in the dispute. In the lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 asks a federal judge to force Compassionate Care Research Institute Inc. to arbitrate five grievances the union filed in May and early June. UFCW Local 27 says the company, which does business as Fresh Delaware, has incorrectly insisted that the grievances are not arbitrable and ignored the...

