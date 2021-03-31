Insurer Escapes Defending Law Firm From Bogus-Claims Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled on Tuesday that an insurance company is not responsible for a law firm's defense fees from a suit accusing it of systematically soliciting clients to file questionable claims against BP PLC for its role in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. U.S. District Judge David S. Morales denied Hilliard Munoz Gonzales LLP's motion for a partial summary judgment against New York Marine and General Insurance Co.'s coverage suit and granted the insurer's cross-motion for summary judgment. Name partner Bob Hilliard was one of several attorneys accused in state court of being involved in a conspiracy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS