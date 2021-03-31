UK Insurance Lags On Enviro, Top For Governance, Says EY

Law360, London (March 31, 2021, 6:24 PM BST) -- Britain's insurers are global leaders when it comes to governance, but should do more to address environmental matters, an Ernst & Young Global Ltd. report published on Wednesday said. According to the EY's global index comparing more than 1,100 financial services companies on environmental, social, and governance factors or ESG, British insurers fall behind Western European peers. U.K. insurers scored 4.5 out of 10 on the environmental front, compared to France's 7.5 and Switzerland's 8.0, according to the report. The benchmark, which also covers businesses' ESG disclosure, said British insurers had a 37% disclosure rate against its 200 parameters, which include...

