EU Guides On Disclosure Rules For UK Shares Trading In Bloc

Law360, London (March 31, 2021, 3:22 PM BST) -- British companies that trade shares on the European Union's exchanges will not have to publish a separate financial report to EU national regulators if they choose to use accounting standards approved by the bloc, Europe's markets watchdog said Wednesday. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that U.K.-based companies that have shares listed on Europe's stock exchanges do not have to write separate financial reports under the EU's Transparency Directive if they use global accounting standards in their U.K. disclosures. The 2013 rules, aimed at ensuring transparency of company accounts for investors, forces companies based outside the EU that list shares...

