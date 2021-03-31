Va. Gov. Seeks To Legalize, Tax Cannabis This Summer

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Virginia's Democratic governor on Wednesday announced bill amendments that would push up the date that marijuana would be legalized and taxed in the state from 2024 to this summer. Gov. Ralph Northam proposed moving up the legalization of adult-use marijuana and the imposition of a statewide excise tax on marijuana to July 1, 2021, from Jan. 1, 2024. S.B. 1406, which was passed by the Legislature earlier this month, currently would legalize cannabis sales starting in 2024, impose a 21% statewide tax and allow an additional local tax of up to 3%. Northam's proposal would undo changes to the bill made...

