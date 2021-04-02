Inside The 10 Largest Private Equity Funds From Q1

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The largest private equity funds from the first quarter of the year showcase industry trends like the increasingly blurred line between PE and growth equity and a rising interest in funds focused on areas like secondaries and co-investment. Five law firms advised on the 10 largest private equity funds from the first quarter of 2021, although counsel information for one of the investment vehicles was not available. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP led the pack, serving as counsel on five of the top 10, including four of the top five, followed by Ropes & Gray LLP, which advised on two. Goodwin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS