GlobalLogic Sold In $9.5B Deal Built By Shearman, Kirkland

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 10:25 AM EDT) -- Japanese technology giant Hitachi will buy private equity-backed digital product engineering services provider GlobalLogic for an enterprise value of $9.5 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction put together by respective legal advisers Shearman & Sterling and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction is structured as a reverse triangular merger that will see Hitachi Ltd. create a wholly-owned merger subsidiary called Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corp. to combine it with GlobalLogic Ltd. parent GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings Inc., according to a statement. Silicon Valley-headquartered GlobalLogic advises businesses on digital products aimed at boosting customer engagement. It has a presence in 14 countries and...

