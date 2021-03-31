Ga. Probate Judge Charged With Threatening To Shoot Worker

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A probate judge in southwest Georgia is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening, in front of three witnesses, to shoot a county employee, according to an arrest warrant filed in a Georgia state court. Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa G. Blount, 56, was arrested March 25 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with single counts of making terroristic threats and violating the oath of a public officer under Georgia law. Judge Blount, who was appointed as Dougherty County's sole probate judge in April 2020, was released from custody on bail under the condition that she not contact the man...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS