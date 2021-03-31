'Zoompay' Too Similar To PayPal's 'Xoom' Mark, TTAB Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has blocked ZT Holdings LLC's attempt to register "Zoompay" as a trademark for its electronic payment system, agreeing with PayPal that Zoompay was too close to its own offering. In an opinion issued Monday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal sustained PayPal's opposition to the registration bid. PayPal had argued that "Zoompay" would likely create confusion with its own "Xoom" mark, which is used for money transfers and related services, and the board found that PayPal's mark is "inherently distinctive and enjoys a degree of commercial strength." Consumers would probably pronounce ZT Holdings' would-be...

