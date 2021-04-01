Roy Moore Rebuked, But Some Libel Claims Move Forward

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge scolded former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore for challenging the constitutionality of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark First Amendment ruling New York Times v. Sullivan in his defamation case, telling the former judge to take it up with the high court. The rebuke from U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze came in a mixed order Wednesday in which the judge dismissed some claims from the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice's defamation lawsuit against Democratic Senate organizations and media companies over ads and statements calling him a "child molester" and "child predator." But the judge allowed others to move forward....

