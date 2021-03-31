Software Co. Challenges IBM's $34B Red Hat Buy, Code 'Theft'

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A software company sued IBM Corp. in Virgin Islands federal court Wednesday, accusing the computer giant of ripping off its code for business server operating systems and illegally divvying up the Unix and Linux OS market with Red Hat Inc. in a scheme cemented by the pair's $34 billion merger. Virgin Islands-based Xinuos Inc.'s antitrust and copyright infringement lawsuit is seeking damages, mandates stopping further alleged use of its copyrighted code and ordering the code's removal, and an injunction blocking IBM and Red Hat "from continuing as a merged company, or entering into any similar agreements or understandings." The IBM-Red...

