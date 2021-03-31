Fraud Claim In Hemp Biz Row 'Not Plausible,' Judge Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Oregon tossed a fraud claim Tuesday from a suit accusing an investor in a hemp business of stringing along his associates before ultimately failing to hand over resources he'd promised to contribute to the enterprise. In his order, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane granted defendant Victor Canales' motion for judgment on the fraud claim included in the suit brought by plaintiffs Matthew Dill, Timothy Lorito and Yahina Vargas, finding that "it is not plausible that a person would enter into a complicated fraudulent scheme with no purpose other than to lose millions of dollars." Dill, Lorito and...

