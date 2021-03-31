Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Chides Lawyers Behind $50M Clean Water Deal

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge chastised attorneys representing both an environmental group and a plastics company during oral arguments on Wednesday in a case where Formosa Plastics Corp. argues a Texas federal judge misapplied a $50 million consent decree that settled a Clean Water Act lawsuit.

Taiwanese plastics company Formosa appealed to the Fifth Circuit in September 2020, complaining that U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt misconstrued the consent agreement with San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper in a way that fails to distinguish between prior releases of plastic pellets and future releases. That is significant, Formosa argues, because future releases carry financial...

