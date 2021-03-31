Firms Are Likely Being Fired By Clients And Don't Know It

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Corporate clients are booting their outside counsel for not following billing guidelines, but because of a phenomenon some are calling "law firm ghosting," those firms are completely unaware they've been sacked, according to a discussion of the results of a recent survey. In a webinar put on Wednesday by the Legal Value Network, legal pricing and operations experts discussed the results of the recent survey, which included responses from professionals at 70 of the 200 largest law firms in the U.S. by revenue and was coupled with data from a parallel survey of in-house legal operations professionals. Christopher Ende (clockwise from...

